Skyworks’ Advanced Synchronization Solutions Support Next-Generation 5G Deployments

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Skyworks Solutions announced the launch of its new portfolio of network synchronization solutions, which includes the Si551x and Si540x families of NetSync™ clock integrated circuit devices and Skyworks’ AccuTime™ IEEE 1588 software.

Each product family is engineered to meet the requirements of mobile operators and equipment vendors for 5G fronthaul networks. Precise and accurate time synchronization is critical to ultra-reliable network operation and is paving the way for future enhancements, including Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (URLLC) and Coordinated Multipoint Access (CoMP) that empower 5G to support autonomous vehicles, factory automation, telemedicine and other emerging applications.

“Skyworks’ decades of expertise and patented timing technology enable the company to offer best-in-class performance, integration and reliability, featuring its ultra-low jitter DSPLL® architecture with MultiSynth™ ‘any-frequency’ clock synthesis,” said Mark Thompson, senior vice president and general manager of the mixed signal solutions business at Skyworks. “This technology allows multiple clock and synchronization functions to be combined into a single device, reducing power consumption and printed circuit board space, while simplifying high-frequency design. Skyworks has been collaborating with partners such as NXP Semiconductors and AMD to drive 5G solutions for both the public and private wireless network markets.”

“Focused on enabling an ecosystem to support O-RAN 5G solutions that allows customers to quickly bring products to market, NXP leverages the hardware capabilities of its Layerscape multicore processors and Layerscape Access programmable-based processors for 1588 timing synchronization and combines it with ecosystem solutions like those provided by Skyworks,” said Tareq Bustami, senior vice president and general manager, Network Edge at NXP Semiconductors. “Our collaboration with Skyworks delivers robust ecosystem solutions that meet the stringent requirements of evolving 5G networks.”

“Skyworks Si551x and Si540x products are ideal companions to our system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions, including our RFSoC DFE and Versal™ platforms targeted at 5G RRU, Beamforming fronthaul and vDU,” said Mike Wissolik, director of marketing, Data Center and Communications Group at AMD. “The AccuTime software runs on our in-built ARM processor subsystem and utilizes on-chip IP allowing customers to have a truly integrated synchronization solution.”

Skyworks’ Si551x and Si540x timing solutions comply with all relevant telecom standards, including ITU-T G.826x/G.827x, IEEE 1588-2008/2019 and O-RAN WG4, enabling robust and reliable synchronization across networks. These new products are in production, and samples and evaluation kits are available now.

Si551x: Optimized for air-interface equipment including radio units (RUs) and integrated small cells, the Si5518 and Si5512 products combine the functions of network synchronization, jitter attenuation and JESD204B/C clocking into a single device.

Si540x: Optimized for equipment within the fronthaul network, such as distribution units (DUs) and fronthaul switches and gateways, the Si5401, Si5402, and Si5403 products provide network synchronization and synchronous Ethernet/SDH clock wander filtering.

AccuTime™ IEEE 1588 Software: Designed to provide a comprehensive and flexible PTP solution, and highly integrated with the Si551x and Si540x devices, AccuTime IEEE 1588 software supports time recovery performance to meet the requirements of real-world fronthaul network deployments using full (FTS), partial (PTS) or assisted partial (APTS) timing support.

