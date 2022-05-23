Embedded Computing Design

embedded world 2022: Qorvo Solves the IoT's Toughest Tech Challenges

May 23, 2022

Press Release

Image Provided by Qorvo, Inc.

Interconnectivity, automation, machine learning and real-time data. These are top demands of Industry 4.0 where Qorvo's Ultra-Wideband, Low Power RF and Wi-Fi solutions create a better-connected ecosystem. One that is safer, smarter and increases productivity and efficiency. Discover how Qorvo solves the IoT's toughest tech challenges and has the top design, manufacturing, applications and engineering support to serve the world's leading customers.

Discover our latest innovations for the IoT:

  • Ultra-wideband (UWB) ICs and modules for high-precision real-time location, asset tracking and secure bubble applications

  • Low Power IoT wireless data communication controllers enabling smart and seamless systems for commercial and industrial applications

  • Wi-Fi solutions for customer premises equipment, entire offices and manufacturing spaces

  • Sensing solutions with world-class performance that transform user experience in mobile, automotive and consumer devices

For more information on what Qorvo will be demonstrating at embedded world 2022, visit qorvo.com.

