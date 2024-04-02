Embedded World Exhibition Showcases Synzen's SYNPLICITY 1 – The Free 4G LTE-M / NB-IoT Connectivity Solution

Image Credit: Synzen

Synzen Precision Technology – an industry leader in the development of IoT antennas, modules and FEMs – has announced the first in a series of free-to-download OS IoT designs.

The SYNPLICITY series kicks off with a fully optimised solution suitable for direct integration into all LTE-M / NB-IoT projects and will be on show at this year’s Embedded World in Nuremberg.

Full Altium design files and all required software and firmware are included, along with an environmental sensor measuring temperature, humidity, air quality, and air pressure

Design in Days. Prototptype in weeks. Manufacture in months.

Developed around the industry-leading Nordic nRF9160 module, the platform comes complete with our newly developed LTE antenna, ATRIA, which is pre-certified to operate over the full LTE-M and NB-IoT bands with no additional multiband switching. The reference design also includes Synzen’s latest miniature antenna solutions: SIRIUSa for BLE, and SIRIUSb for GNSS.

With Synzen's new development platform, users can easily create and deploy IoT projects without the need for extensive technical knowledge. The platform's high-performing and simplified integration ensures that users can get started quickly and efficiently. Project design time can be measured in days, with prototypes ready after a few weeks, and production starting in a matter of months.

Accelerate your design to global deployment timeline

Operating as a reliable reference design with pre-determined antenna performance in a compact form factor, SYNPLICITY 1 is an ideal choice for designers and developers looking to accelerate time-to-market for cellular IoT device deployment.

It is the ideal choice for applications such as asset tracking, pet trackers, fleet telematics, and ODB solutions.

Standard features include:

nRF5280 board controller, which can be used to build a BLE Gateway

User programmable button and RGB LEDs

LTE-M / NB-IoT / GNSS / BLE antennas and NFC coupler

Low power accelerometer and high-g accelerometer

Environmental sensor covering temperature, humidity, air quality and pressure

Rechargeable Li-PO battery

Covers LTE bands B1-B5, B8, B12-B14, B17-B20, B25-B26, B28 and B66

Synzen Precision Technology’s end device pre-certified cellular solutions combine the latest in advanced antenna technology and leading low power cellular LTE-M and NB-IoT modules to provide a unique combination of cellular, BLE and GNSS performance in miniature form factors applicable to a wide range of IoT applications. Efficient low-cost architecture combined with leading RF innovation provide pre-certified solutions that help to significantly reduce both time to market and development costs.

No multiband switching required

"Many of our customers had identified cellular IoT as a more reliable, higher quality service than existing LPWANs but were looking at ways to implement solutions quicker," said Chris Tomlin, CTO at Synzen.

"Given the constraints on size and performance, the breakthrough at Synzen was the development of ATRIA, our newest 4G SMD antenna solution, pre-certified, but more importantly offering a route to smaller LTE/NB IoT devices as it requires no multiband switching. This allowed us to free up significant board real estate compared to current solutions.

"ATRIA was found to work extremely well with the Nordic nRF9160, and the selection of our latest BLE and GNSS antenna solutions helped create a complete, pre-certified solution, optimised for low power consumption over the full 4G band. This DVK is the first in a range of completely free, open-source downloads available until the SYNplicity brand aimed at significantly reducing IoT complexity and development time.”

Free Tickets to Embedded World

Come and meet the Synzen team at Embedded World 2024. We look forward to discussing the latest in technology trends with you in person, any time between April 9-11, at booth 3-631.

We will be displaying our wide range of standard and custom IoT antenna solutions, as well as showcasing our latest open source IoT development kits.

Get your free tickets to Embedded World using Synzen’s voucher code: ew24528577. Click here to redeem the voucher

About Us:

Synzen is at the forefront of the communication technology industry, continuously innovating and adapting to the evolving landscape. With an absolute commitment to customer support, excellence and ingenuity, Synzen's products are respected for their quality, innovation and performance. We are the technology company who loves to prove that nothing is impossible.

For more information, sales inquiries, and contact details: www.synzen.com.tw