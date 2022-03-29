NXP Expands 5G Coverage With New RF Power Transistors for Massive MIMO

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

As 5G networks continue to expand around the world, mobile network operators are adding 32T32R radios to increase their massive MIMO coverage beyond ultra-dense urban areas into less dense urban and suburban areas. By combining 32 antennas instead of 64, coverage can be maintained more cost effectively while maintaining the high-end 5G experience enabled by massive MIMO.

NXP® Semiconductors announced a new series of RF power discrete solutions for 32T32R active antenna systems using its latest proprietary gallium nitride (GaN) technology. This series complements NXP’s existing portfolio of discrete GaN power amplifier solutions for 64T64R radios, covering all cellular frequency bands from 2.3 to 4.0 GHz. NXP now offers the largest RF GaN portfolio for massive multiple input, multiple output (massive MIMO) 5G radios.

NXP’s 32T32R solutions deliver twice the power in the same package as its 64T64R solutions, resulting in a smaller and lighter overall 5G connectivity solution. This pin-compatibility enables network operators to scale rapidly across frequency and power levels.

The new series of GaN discrete solutions are designed for 10 W average power at the antenna, targeting 320 W radio units, with up to 58% of drain efficiency. It includes driver and final-stage transistors and leverages NXP’s linearizable RF GaN technology.

For more information, visit NXP.