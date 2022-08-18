Antenova Adds Agosti Antenna, Created for Scaled-Down GNSS Designs

Antenova Ltd, an antenna and RF antenna for MsM and IoT manufacturer based in the U.K. expanded its range of miniature Surface Mount Designed (SMD) antennas and modules for GNSS applications with its new antenna, Agosti. Part number SR4G080, Agosti measures 9.0 x 5.8 x 1.7 mm and efficiently operates in a smaller space on a PCB corner.

Because the space needed by many SMD antennas is determined by their ground plane requirements rather than the physical antenna dimensions, Agosti presents an advantage with its radiated measurement results showing it needs just 40 x 20 mm, 70 x 25 mm, and 80 x 30 mm of ground plane space — making it suitable for designs necessitating a small form factor. Agosti's corner-placement also gives designers beneficial PCB layout flexibility.

Agosti is designed to integrate and co-exist with other antennas within the same device. On Board Diagnostics (OBDs) and trackers often use 4G/LTE with A-GPS for fall-back, and Agosti has been tested with Antenova’s Pharoah antenna, which also has minimal ground plane requirement. The two antennas' isolation allows them to work in a small device in close proximity without the 4G signal interfering with sensitive GNSS signals.

“Small SMD antennas such as Agosti are an exciting alternative to the common delicate ceramic patch antennas used in GNSS designs," says Michael Castle, Anteonva's product marketing manager. "This is not just because the SMD antennas are significantly smaller, it is also because they provide omni-directional performance. Patch antennas are typically 12 mm or 14 mm square, are heavier than SMD antennas, and need a much larger ground plane and keep out area.

"They also have to be placed in the centre of a circuit board and only work well when they point at the sky," he continued.

For more information, visit https://www.antenova.com/product/agosti/.