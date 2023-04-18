Texas Instruments Introduces New SimpleLink™ Family of Wi-Fi 6 Companion ICs

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Texas Instruments announced the new SimpleLink™ family of Wi-Fi 6 companion integrated circuits (ICs) for applications that operate in high-density or high-temperature environments up to 105ºC.

The first products in TI's new CC33xx family include devices for Wi-Fi 6 only or Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3 connectivity in a single IC. The CC33xx devices enable a secure IoT connection with reliable radio-frequency (RF) performance, when attached to a microcontroller (MCU) or processor, in industrial markets such as grid infrastructure, medical and building automation.

Per the company, the 2.4-GHz CC33xx devices provide improved Wi-Fi network efficiency and connection across more than 230 access points, while operating at temperatures from –40ºC to 105ºC. The devices also allow designers to affordably connect their IoT edge nodes directly to home or enterprise access points without additional equipment.

The Wi-Fi 6 companion devices feature orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) technology and basic service set (BSS) coloring to enable ideal network performance and connect more devices simultaneously, without interference from congestion. The devices support Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA) security features, including the latest WPA3 cryptographic technologies for personal and enterprise networks, and a secure boot feature with firmware authentication.

The new SimpleLink CC3300 Wi-Fi 6 companion IC and CC3301 Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3 companion ICs attach to TI, and many other companies', MCUs and processors that support Linux® or real-time operating systems (RTOS). For example, CC33xx products can attach to artificial intelligence (AI)-capable processors like TI's new AM62A Arm® Cortex®-based vision processors, used in edge AI applications like smart appliances and security cameras to connect smart Wi-Fi-enabled devices to the cloud.

Industrial design engineers can also incorporate TI's CC3300 with host MCUs such as TI's 2.4-GHz CC2652R7 SimpleLink multiprotocol wireless MCU or an AM243x MCU-hosted system to provide improved IoT flexibility with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth LE 5.3, Thread, Zigbee 3.0, and Matter protocols.

Samples of the CC33xx companion ICs, which are available in a quad flat no-lead (QFN) package, can be requested now and start at US$1.60 in 1,000-unit quantities.

A new, easy-to-use BP-CC3301 evaluation board is available for purchase on TI.com for US$39.

Volume production for the CC3300 and CC3301 is expected in the fourth quarter of 2023. TI is also developing pin-to-pin compatible, dual-band 2.4- and 5-GHz Wi-Fi 6 devices that will be available as samples later this year.

For more information, visit: www.ti.com/wireless