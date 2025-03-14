ICYMI: Embedded Insights Episode 8

It’s Friday March 14, 2025 and I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design coming to you direct form the expo hall at embedded world 2025 and these are our top stories this week.

First up, Texas instruments (TI) has unveiled its smallest Microcontroller ever.



Our next story comes from Synaptics, who showed off the company’s new AI IoT processer, the Astra Machina Foundation Series.



Finally, we’re featuring the all-new AMD Epyc, which was announced at the show this year!



We’ve been in Germany all week for embedded world 2025, and you can click here for all the embedded world news.

Next week. I’ll be coming to you from NVIDIA GTC in San Jose, California!

See you next week.