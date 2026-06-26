ICYMI Ep 67: Automate 2026

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Hello Embedded Professionals, Engineers, and Developers! Welcome to In Case You Missed it, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

It’s Friday June 26, 2026, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and this week, I’m in Chicago for Automate 2026!

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Have a great weekend, and we’ll see you on our next episode.

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