ICYMI Ep65: AAeon, ADLINK, Advantech, MIPS, Rayvatek, Senao, Trends and more!

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Hello Embedded Professionals, Engineers, and Developers! Welcome to In Case You Missed it, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design, this time coming to you LIVE from COMPUTEX 2026!

It’s Friday June 6, 2026, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design, I’m in Taipei, Taiwan, and these are some of the things you missed this week at COMPUTEX 2026.

Make sure you look for the In Case You Missed It Linked In Newsletter for even more stories you don’t want to miss, coming out every Monday.



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See you next week, and have a great weekend.