Advanced Micro Peripherals: JetStream

AI video carrier board for NVIDIA®️ Jetson Xavier™️ NX. The JetStream is a multi-channel video AI carrier board for Jetson™️ modules. The JetStream provides dual HDMI and eight composite video inputs allowing multi-channel video AI applications to be rapidly developed and deployed. This SWaP-optimized solution is ideal for demanding applications in Military, Communications, Transportation, Mining, and Energy industries.

The JetStream features dual HDMI/DVI inputs at up to 1080p60 and an 8-channel NTSC/PAL/RS-170 low latency video capture engine. All inputs can be simultaneously captured for processing by the Jetson Xavier NX module allowing vision-enabled AI applications to use a wide range of standard video sources. An optional MIPI expansion module provides an expansion to other video interface types on request. The JetStream has an HDMI output for local display and Gigabit Ethernet for connectivity. An M.2 (Key M) slot is provided to allow connection of high-performance NVMe storage. Additional expansion is possible via the PCIe/104 OneBank™️ bus connector.

The JetStream is a standard PCIe/104 form factor card and is powered from 9V-15V DC input. The JetStream is supported by a comprehensive board support package and a series of application notes designed to help rapid development of vision-enabled AI applications.

Highlights:

Support for NVIDIA®️ Jetson Xavier™️ NX and Nano modules

2x HDMI video inputs at up to 1080p60

8x Composite PAL/NTSC/RS-170 video inputs

HDMI 2.0 Display at up to 4K resolution

Multi-channel AI Video Inference

Industry Standard PC/104 mechanical form factor

Product Website Link:https://www.ampltd.com/products/pc104-h264-jetstream/

Datasheet Link:https://www.ampltd.com/download/3348/?tmstv=1724346048

