Aetina DeviceEdge Mini Series (M1 & M2 & M3)
June 16, 2022
Product
Small-sized edge AI computing platform (box-shaped) to run AI inference tasks (AI visual focused)
DeviceEdge Mini series (includes M1, M2, and M3 model)
- Powered by NVIDIA Jetson modules (options: NVIDIA Jetson Nano, NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX, NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX)
- CPU, GPU, AI performance of the platforms are based on which NVIDIA Jetson module is preferred by clients
- The platforms can be used for different edge AI systems, and they are mainly for AI visual applications
- Dimension: 132.6*88.7*63.55mm (W*D*H)
- Net weight: 970 g
- Expand storage into 128G
- Fanless design