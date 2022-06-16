Aetina DeviceEdge Mini Series (M1 & M2 & M3)

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Image Provided by Aetina Corporation Small-sized edge AI computing platform (box-shaped) to run AI inference tasks (AI visual focused)

DeviceEdge Mini series (includes M1, M2, and M3 model)

- Powered by NVIDIA Jetson modules (options: NVIDIA Jetson Nano, NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX, NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX)

- CPU, GPU, AI performance of the platforms are based on which NVIDIA Jetson module is preferred by clients

- The platforms can be used for different edge AI systems, and they are mainly for AI visual applications

- Dimension: 132.6*88.7*63.55mm (W*D*H)

- Net weight: 970 g

- Expand storage into 128G

- Fanless design