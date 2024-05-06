AAEON’s UP Brand Raises Edge AI Deployments

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: AAEON

AAEON’s UP brand released its UP Squared Pro 710H Edge, a Mini PC equipped with an onboard Hailo-8 edge AI processor leveraging a choice of either Intel Core i3-N305 or Intel Processor N97 embedded CPUs.

AAEON's UP Squared Pro 710H Edge integrates the Hailo-8 edge AI processor chip, bringing the machine learning frameworks and pre-trained models of the Hailo AI software suite onboard as part of the system’s design. The platform is AI-ready out of the box, offering 26 TOPS of inferencing performance with enhanced power-efficiency.

It offers substantial processing power and is suited for identity management, AMR, and healthcare imaging solutions. Included is up to 16GB LPDDR5 memory and up to 128GB eMMC storage delivering both speed and storage capacity for multitasking and data storage needs. An onboard TPM 2.0 enhances data security.

The PC’s Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen Intel Processors package ensures reliable visual performance, facilitating users to take advantage of its HDMI 2.0b and DP 1.2 display outputs. According to the company, the solution offers users in the digital signage, kiosk, and smart advertising spaces a fanless compact Mini PC for high-quality image display in low-noise environments.

Additional I/Os include dual LAN ports supporting Intel Ethernet Controller I226-IT at 2.5GbE, dual COM ports for RS-232/422/485, dual USB ports, and an integrate 40-pin GPIO to simplify the deployment of cameras, sensors, and industrial communication protocols.

The UP Squared Pro 710H Edge is complete in 134mm x 105mm x 60mm form with various mounting options, and a broad 12V ~ 36V power input tolerance. Bottom-side expansion slots allow users access to Wi-Fi, 4G/5G, and additional storage.

Users can scale the AI performance of the system by combining the 26 TOPS of its Hailo-8 edge AI processor with supplementary AI acceleration cards for more complex tasks such as AI inferencing, data analytics, and multimedia processing.

Both Windows 10 IoT Enterprise and Ubuntu 22.04 LTS operating systems are supported, with AAEON providing a dedicated driver for Ubuntu with the product’s user manual.

For more information, visit aaeon.com.