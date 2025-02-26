The Road to embedded world: ADLINK Drives AI-Powered Industrial Transformation

ADLINK Technology Inc. will showcase its latest advancements in Hall 3, Booth 147 at embedded world 2025 where its motto will be "Greener Tech, Smarter Edge AI" promoting the company’s dedication to sustainability, intelligent Edge, AI, and Smart Manufacturing. ADLINK will highlight its solutions designed to reduce energy consumption and optimize operational efficiency.

The booth will demonstrate over 20 live demos from markets including autonomous drives, robotics, energy, industrial automation, retail, and transportation.

ADLINK will unveil its new device in the OSM product line-up leveraging MediaTek’s next Gen SoC delivering a new standard for small-size, cost-effective, and energy-efficient embedded modules.

Green Edge Solutions

Green Edge Solutions include AI-powered auto sorting for recycling, designed to optimize both energy use and waste sorting competence. The sensor-based machine integrates AI, Deep Learning, robotics and lasers to sort complex waste streams for industries such as food, recycling, and agriculture. ADLINK’s industrial server-grade DLAP platforms with MXE Edge solutions facilitate fast and precise processing for real-time analysis of large-sensor data.

Also showcased at the booth will be ADLINK’s energy efficient industrial-grade touch monitors and fanless PCs designed for digital signage and media walls. According to the company, a live demonstration will show the SP2-MTL touch panel PC, featuring Intel Core Ultra H series (Meteor Lake) processor.

AI and Smart Manufacturing

A live demo of the Edge AI Vision Accelerator will highlight the MXE-230 IoT platform and the Hailo-8 AI accelerator, a compact, low-power solution that delivers 26 TOPS of AI performance. The solution is ideal for AI processing that is sensitive to power consumption.

The booth will host yet another unveiling, the MXA-312M, a compact box PC leveraging MediaTek’s Genio series processor. The PC is designed for AI and IoT applications delivering high performance and versatility for a variety of industrial uses.

Another highlight will be the DLAP Super and Supreme series that is billed to elevate Edge AI implementation.

Introducing the Supreme series, it is powered by Phison’s aiDAPTIV+ technology and delivers enhanced memory performance and rapid real-time processing. It achieves 8x faster inference speeds and 4x longer token lengths while supporting generative language model training for mission-critical applications.

The DLAP Super series is powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin super mode for a software-optimized framework that accelerates next-generation deployments in robotics, autonomous systems, and industrial automation.

ADLINK's AXE AI GPU servers accelerate data processing, reducing latency, and enhancing security and flexibility at the edge. These servers excel in deep learning, machine vision, and big data analytics while delivering high performance and adaptability for the best results. The servers support multi-core processors, redundant power supplies, and multiple PCIe slots, allowing seamless operations and supporting simultaneous multitasking.

ADLINK will also exhibit its NVIDIA-based AI vision platforms, the result of a collaboration with industry partners such as integrating StereoLabs' ZED X series stereo cameras with ADLINK's ROScube-X RQX-59 series robotics controller, delivering high-resolution imaging and advanced depth sensing for autonomous mobile robots. ADLINK has also partnered with LIPS Corporation to present the LIPSedge 3D camera integrated with the NVIDIA Isaac Perceptor on the ADLINK DLAP-411-Orin platform.

The company will highlight real-time obstacle detection for rail tracks powered by the AVA-7200 as well as a series of passenger information displays. ADLINK’s fleet management-ready platform leverages the ADM-IM10 in-vehicle gateway. It enables fleet operators to track vehicle locations in real time and monitor vehicle health.

ADLINK’s ADS+ Enterprise Series SSDs support high-volume data logging for enterprise and autonomous vehicle applications.

