Advantech's AI Rackmount PC Supports NVIDIA RTX GPU

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

October 23, 2024

News

Image Credit: Advantech

Taipei, Taiwan. Advantech introduced the IPC-610-P, a 4U rackmount chassis that delivers 800W and 1200W ATX 3.1 power supplies, making it well-suited for the NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPUs. It was engineered to accelerate the implementation of smart AI IoT technology. Optimized for machine vision and automated optical inspection (AOI), the IPC-610-P is ideal for the semiconductor industry for its high-efficiency computing and enhanced performance and stability.

Highlights:

IPC-610-P:

  • 850W or 1200W ATX 3.1 power supply
  • Dual front-access cooling fans provide optimized and streamlined airflow
  • Shock-resistant disk drive bay holds up to three 5.25" and one 3.5" disk drives
  • Front-access USB interface for easy data transfer
  • Front LEDs indicate power status

View More: https://www.advantech.com/en/products/1-2jkd4b/ipc-610-p/mod_4791e24c-6f5c-48e6-ba13-b54741432f67

NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation (SKY-QUAD-6000A)

  • NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture
  • Ada Lovelace-based CUDA Cores
  • Fourth-generation NVIDIA Tensor Cores
  • Third-generation NVIDIA RT Cores
  • 48GB of GDDR6 memory with ECC
  • 3 encode and 3 decode engines with AV1 support
  • NVIDIA virtual GPU software support

View More: https://www.advantech.com/en/products/70a3be29-ff15-40f9-96d5-b2ee14421b2d/sky-quad-6000a-48/mod_b9aeec45-5029-4b0f-b5ae-9c0a62553c35

Ideal Applications:

  • Image Processing Analysis
  • Machine Vision
  • Autonomous Vehicles

For more information, visit advantech.com.

 

 

 

