Advantech's AI Rackmount PC Supports NVIDIA RTX GPU

Image Credit: Advantech

Taipei, Taiwan. Advantech introduced the IPC-610-P, a 4U rackmount chassis that delivers 800W and 1200W ATX 3.1 power supplies, making it well-suited for the NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPUs. It was engineered to accelerate the implementation of smart AI IoT technology. Optimized for machine vision and automated optical inspection (AOI), the IPC-610-P is ideal for the semiconductor industry for its high-efficiency computing and enhanced performance and stability.

Highlights:

IPC-610-P:

850W or 1200W ATX 3.1 power supply

Dual front-access cooling fans provide optimized and streamlined airflow

Shock-resistant disk drive bay holds up to three 5.25" and one 3.5" disk drives

Front-access USB interface for easy data transfer

Front LEDs indicate power status

NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation (SKY-QUAD-6000A)

NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture

Ada Lovelace-based CUDA Cores

Fourth-generation NVIDIA Tensor Cores

Third-generation NVIDIA RT Cores

48GB of GDDR6 memory with ECC

3 encode and 3 decode engines with AV1 support

NVIDIA virtual GPU software support

Ideal Applications:

Image Processing Analysis

Machine Vision

Autonomous Vehicles

