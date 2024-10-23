Advantech's AI Rackmount PC Supports NVIDIA RTX GPU
October 23, 2024
News
Taipei, Taiwan. Advantech introduced the IPC-610-P, a 4U rackmount chassis that delivers 800W and 1200W ATX 3.1 power supplies, making it well-suited for the NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPUs. It was engineered to accelerate the implementation of smart AI IoT technology. Optimized for machine vision and automated optical inspection (AOI), the IPC-610-P is ideal for the semiconductor industry for its high-efficiency computing and enhanced performance and stability.
Highlights:
IPC-610-P:
- 850W or 1200W ATX 3.1 power supply
- Dual front-access cooling fans provide optimized and streamlined airflow
- Shock-resistant disk drive bay holds up to three 5.25" and one 3.5" disk drives
- Front-access USB interface for easy data transfer
- Front LEDs indicate power status
View More: https://www.advantech.com/en/products/1-2jkd4b/ipc-610-p/mod_4791e24c-6f5c-48e6-ba13-b54741432f67
NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation (SKY-QUAD-6000A)
- NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture
- Ada Lovelace-based CUDA Cores
- Fourth-generation NVIDIA Tensor Cores
- Third-generation NVIDIA RT Cores
- 48GB of GDDR6 memory with ECC
- 3 encode and 3 decode engines with AV1 support
- NVIDIA virtual GPU software support
View More: https://www.advantech.com/en/products/70a3be29-ff15-40f9-96d5-b2ee14421b2d/sky-quad-6000a-48/mod_b9aeec45-5029-4b0f-b5ae-9c0a62553c35
Ideal Applications:
- Image Processing Analysis
- Machine Vision
- Autonomous Vehicles
For more information, visit advantech.com.