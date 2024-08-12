Embedded Computing Design

IMAGO Technologies Releases New Intelligent Embedded Line Scan Camera System

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

August 12, 2024

Image Credit: IMAGO Technologies

IMAGO Technologies released its Vision Cam XM2 Line Scan, an intelligent embedded line scan camera system combining line scan technology, intelligent image processing, and AI vision in a compact design. NVIDIA’s ORIN System-on-a-Chip provides enhanced computing power for complicated image processing utilizing a high-resolution 2.5k sensor and customizability options making it ideal for applications including continuous materials, pharmaceuticals, packaging, food, and printing.

The Vision Cam XM2 Line offers free programmability and support for over 2,000 operators in the HALCON library, including GPU and AI functions.

With the intuitive software platform ViewIT, application development is simplified by giving developers pre-built functions or the ability to integrate their own algorithms in Python, C++, or other languages.

Highlights:

  • Real-Time Defect Detection
  • Object Recognition
  • Process Optimization

For more information, visit imago-technologies.com.
 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

