Mouser New Product of the Week: Intel RealSense Depth Camera D405

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Moving beyond traditional cameras designed to capture 2D images, today’s cameras are now enhanced with capabilities that enable users to capture images and spaces with three-dimensional technology that can capture the distance and spatial relationships between objects.

Depth camera solutions like the Intel RealSense Depth Camera D405 from the Intel RealSense product line is a stereo camera designed for short-range computer vision and object recognition use cases like assembly line inspection, precision robot gripping operations, and other close-range tasks requiring sub-millimeter accuracy.

The Intel RealSens Depth Camera D405 in Action

Using active stereo depth technology, the D405 camera performs depth-sensing via infrared cameras, in addition to an infrared projector emitting a structured light pattern onto an object/scene for analysis, which allows the camera to calculate depth values for each pixel visible.

The D405 performs depth-sensing at a 7cm to 50cm range, with a minimum object detection of 500 microns at 7cm, depending on lighting conditions. The solution also employs high-resolution, color, and global shutter depth sensors that work together with an image signal processor to analyze RGB data and depth data.

The aforementioned features make the D405 ideal for tasks where users need to understand and interact with the 3D environments.

Getting Started with the Intel RealSense Depth Camera D405

The depth camera solution includes support for the cross-platform, open-source Intel RealSense SDK 2.0, which helps developers access and utilize the depth data, further supporting the integration of the camera into different applications and platforms, such as robotics, augmented reality, virtual reality, 3D scanning, and computer vision.

