MVTec Raises the Bar with HALCON 22.11

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Munich. MVTec Software GmbH released two versions of 22.11 of its HALCON standard machine vision software, the Steady edition, and a Progress edition. With 3D Gripping Point Detection technology, the HALCON 22.11 has the ability to distinguish surfaces where suction gripping can be applied ridding the need to train differing surfaces. “The 3D Gripping Point Detection…offers an easy way to efficiently automate a complex application,” says Mario Bohnacker, Technical Product Manager HALCON at MVTec.

In order to contain and transmit binary data, the HALCON 22.11 presents the data type “memory block”. The “memory block” enhances software cooperation with machine communication protocols as OPC UA or image acquisition interfaces for collecting camera configuration files. All data can be encrypted and serialized for enhanced security with protection for trained deep learning models. Also included is a robust toolbox with 2100+ operators, a Guided GradCam dictating clues like a heat map, and support for plug-in acceleration hardware for customization.

Bohnacker continues, "With HALCON 22.11, we once more demonstrate that the targeted use of deep learning raises existing machine vision technologies to a new level…With the new release, we are once again delivering on our promise to provide users with one of the world's most powerful and technologically advanced machine vision software solutions.”

