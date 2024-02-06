DFI: MTH968

Product

Product Description:

Explore unparalleled AI IPC capabilities with DFI's SOM MTH968, equipped with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU). Elevate your applications with an impressive 114% boost in GPU performance, driven by the Intel®️ Arc™️ GPU featuring up to 8 Xe-cores. The Intel®️ Core™️ Ultra processors (code named Meteor Lake), coupled with innovative Foveros packaging technology, are setting revolutionary benchmarks in both 3D performance and AI computing, establishing new standards in these domains.

Highlights:

Intel®️ Core™️ Ultra Processor (Meteor Lake: U/H-series)

Dual Channel DDR5 5600MHz SODIMM up to 64GB

Multiple Displays: 1 VGA + 1 LVDS/eDP + 3 DDI

Supports 4K / 2K resolution

Multiple Expansion: 2 PCIe x4, 5 PCIe x1, 1 PCIe x8, 1 I2C, 1 SMBus

Rich I/O: 1 Intel 2.5GbE, 2 USB 4.0, 4 USB 3.2, 8 USB 2.0, 2 SATA 3.0

Product Website Link:https://us.dfi.com/product/index/1652

Datasheet Link:https://us.dfi.com/product/index/1652#download

Buy It Now Link:https://us.dfi.com/contact/sales?product=mth968

Topic Tags