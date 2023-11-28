Embedded Computing Design

DFI: PCSF51

November 28, 2023

Product

DFI: PCSF51
Image Credit: DFI

Product Description:

DFI has leveraged AMD Ryzen™️ Embedded R-Series SoCs to achieve a tiny, versatile Raspberry Pi-like size profile. DFI’s 1.8” SBC PCSF51 is the newest revolutionary miniaturization technology with the AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 for graphics-demanding, ultra-tiny, and edge computing solutions. Targeted for use in industrial application development, robotics, edge computing, and vision systems, PCSF51 delivers exceptional multi-core performance and brings advanced AI inference capabilities to bear.

Highlights:

  • AMD Ryzen™️ Embedded R2000 Series - Picasso
  • Small form factor 1.8" SBC for space-limited applications
  • Single Channel DDR4 Memory Down up to 4GB/8GB
  • HDMI 1.4 resolution supports up to 4096 x 2160 @ 24Hz
  • Storage up to 128GB: eMMC 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB
  • 10-Year CPU Life Cycle Support Until Q2' 32 (Based on AMD Roadmap)

Product Website Link:https://us.dfi.com/product/index/1598#overview

Datasheet Link:https://us.dfi.com/product/index/1598#download

Buy It Now Link:https://us.dfi.com/product/index/1598#ordering_information

Topic Tags
Analog & Power
Engineering Hero: Simulating Sustainable Undersea Energy Solutions

November 29, 2023

MORE
AI & Machine Learning
Image Credit: MicroMax Computer Intelligence
MicroMax Computer Intelligence: M-Max HR 3U CU

November 30, 2023

MORE
Consumer
Optimizing Embedded Software for Real-Time Multimedia Processing

November 30, 2023

MORE
Healthcare
Image Credit: Wincomm
Wincomm Leverages AI for In-Surgery Assistance

November 28, 2023

MORE