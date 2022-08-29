Embedded Computing Design

Elma Releases CompactPCI Serial-Based AI Kit

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 29, 2022

News

Elma Releases CompactPCI Serial-Based AI Kit
Image Provided by Elma Electronic

Elma Electronic is releasing its 3U CompactPCI Serial-based JetKit-3010 single board computing engine. The single board computing engine will deliver artificial intelligence (AI) such as enabled video inspection and object detection.

Leveraging the deep learning capabilities and I/O of the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier, the general-purpose graphics processing unit (GPGPU) will give allowance to designers developing smart systems for applications including industrial automation, automotive, and agriculture.

The JetKit-3010 is powered by an 8-core ARM processor with 512 NVIDIA CUDA cores and 64 Tensor cores. It is available as a standalone platform or combined as a computer board in an active CompactPCI system. It provides:

  • M.2 NVME
  • HDMI
  • 4x USB
  • 2x Gigabit Ethernet
  • x8 PCI Express ports

According to Elma Electronic, “the display controller supports imaging at 3840-by-2160 resolution at 60 Hz via HDMI, and multi-stream HD video and JPEG support for most encode and decode video standards.”

A programmable ARM Cortex A9 audio processor communicates through an HDMI interface and provides multi-channel and high-definition audio.

For more information contact Elma Electronic online at www.elma.com.

 

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
Automotive
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Industrial - Machine Vision
IoT
Analog & Power
Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade IHSR High Temperature Inductor Delivers High Current Ratings Up to 155 A in 6767 Case Size

August 29, 2022

MORE
AI & Machine Learning
Image Provided by Elma Electronic
Elma Releases CompactPCI Serial-Based AI Kit

August 29, 2022

MORE
Consumer
OMNIVISION Announces World’s Smallest Global Shutter Image Sensor for AR/VR/MR and Metaverse

August 24, 2022

MORE
Healthcare
Powering the Next Generation of Connected-Health Wearables and Hearables with Solid-State Lithium Microbatteries

August 12, 2022

MORE