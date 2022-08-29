Elma Releases CompactPCI Serial-Based AI Kit

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Elma Electronic

Elma Electronic is releasing its 3U CompactPCI Serial-based JetKit-3010 single board computing engine. The single board computing engine will deliver artificial intelligence (AI) such as enabled video inspection and object detection.

Leveraging the deep learning capabilities and I/O of the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier, the general-purpose graphics processing unit (GPGPU) will give allowance to designers developing smart systems for applications including industrial automation, automotive, and agriculture.

The JetKit-3010 is powered by an 8-core ARM processor with 512 NVIDIA CUDA cores and 64 Tensor cores. It is available as a standalone platform or combined as a computer board in an active CompactPCI system. It provides:

M.2 NVME

HDMI

4x USB

2x Gigabit Ethernet

x8 PCI Express ports

According to Elma Electronic, “the display controller supports imaging at 3840-by-2160 resolution at 60 Hz via HDMI, and multi-stream HD video and JPEG support for most encode and decode video standards.”

A programmable ARM Cortex A9 audio processor communicates through an HDMI interface and provides multi-channel and high-definition audio.

For more information contact Elma Electronic online at www.elma.com.