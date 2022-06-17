Embedded World 2022 Best in Show Winners: AI & Machine Learning

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Winners have been chosen based on a 15-point rubric that considers solutions’ Design Excellence (5 points), Relative Performance (5 points), and Market Impact/Disruption (5 points).

The Embedded Computing Design editorial staff is pleased to present this year’s embedded world Best-in-Show winners in the AI & Machine Learning category:

Lanner's Falcon H8 modular, PCIe FHHL form factor provides a compact and easily deployable solution for engineers looking to offload CPU loading for low-latency deep learning inference.

With high-density AI processors, the Falcon H8 accommodates 4, 5, or 6 Hailo-8™ AI processors, offering a modular, cost-effective Edge AI solution with high processing capabilities and power efficiency. Through a standard PCIe interface, the Falcon H8 AI Accelerator Card enables legacy devices such as NVRs, Edge AI boxes, Industrial PCs and robots to run video-intensive, mission-critical Edge AI applications such as video analytics, traffic management, access control, and beyond.

The eDO/8331 Embedded DevOps Technology Kit offers the necessary remote deployment and monitoring function blocks to set up an agile project management for the development and maintenance of embedded systems software in IoT and embedded AI applications.

One use case for the eDO/8331 is the distribution and updating process steps of TensorFlow, TensorFlow Lite or TinyML machine learning (ML) models that are used for inference tasks in edge devices at different locations. The remote deployment is secured by integrated State-of-the-art cybersecurity functions for update source authentication and file integrity.

Supermicro has unveiled a new multi-node system designed and optimized for 5G, IoT, and edge applications.

The SuperEdge excels in environments where high-density compute and AI Inferencing are required in a small form factor. This 2U, short-depth system houses up to 3 independent compute/GPU nodes, creating a scalable and versatile edge platform for environments including retail, healthcare, industry 4.0, and smart cities. Being NEBS compliant, the SuperEdge also enables telco network appliances. With 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors in each node, SuperEdge delivers data center processing power at the edge to accelerate analysis and real-time application functionality.