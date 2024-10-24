Embedded Computing Design

MosChip Joins Renesas RZ Partner Ecosystem to Enhance AI/ML Innovation

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 24, 2024

News

Image Credit: MosChip

MosChip is now an AI/ML Design Partner in the Renesas RZ Partner Ecosystem, leveraging its proficiency in AI and ML to work together with Renesas and its global network of collaborators. MosChip has developed Smart Safety with PPE Kit Detection, Patient Monitoring System, ADAS Brake Alert with Distance Monitoring, and Action Recognition with Pose Estimation based on Renesas RZ/V series MPUs with DRP-AI accelerators.

“Becoming an AI/ML Design Partner in the Renesas RZ Partner Ecosystem underscores MosChip’s commitment to advancing innovation in the AI/ML domain and delivering cutting-edge solutions across various sectors. It is a testament to our AI/ML capabilities that facilitate the development of intelligent products/solutions meeting the challenges of tomorrow” said Swamy Irrinki, SVP, Worldwide Sales and Marketing at MosChip Technologies.

Renesas developed the RZ/V series MPUs to deliver power efficient full-scale vision AI solutions for real-time AI processing and AI inference implementation for robotics, home appliances, and industrial automation systems without cooling fans or heat sinks. Renesas’ RZ Ready is a network of formidable technology experts that deliver the foundation for Renesas RZ products and support ready-to-use solutions.

The goal of the partnership is to speed innovation and deployment of AI/ML-powered solutions that enhance applications including automotive, industrial automation, healthcare, consumer electronics, and more.

“We are happy to welcome MosChip to the Renesas Ready Partner Network,” said Kaushal Vora, Sr. Director of Business Acceleration and Ecosystem of Renesas. “With strong capabilities in AI/ ML and a host of available solutions, MosChip will bring immediate value to our developer community and help accelerate their ideas to reality.”

For more information, visit moschip.com.

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

