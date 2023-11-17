NexAIoT Co. Ltd.: NISE 3900E

Product

Image Credit: NexAIoT

Product Description:

Integrated with 8th/9th generation Intel®️ Core™️ i7/i5/i3 processors, NISE 3900 series is the fanless PC designed for industrial applications which demand high CPU and graphics performance. NISE 3900 series supports up to 16G DDR4 memory and have several options on storage devices like M.2, HDD or SSD. NISE 3900 series supports wide range of DC input from +9V to 30V DC input, and can be operated in an extended operating temperature range between -5 to 55 Celsius degree. For extended module availability, NISE 3900 series also designed one internal mini-PCIe sockets to support IoT wireless connectivity applications (support optional Wi-Fi, 3.5G, 4G LTE modules).

Highlights:

Support 8th/9th generation Intel®️ Core™️ i7/i5/i3 LGA socket type embedded processor

Intel®️ Q370 PCH

Support 1 x 2.5" SATA HDD

1 x DVI-D, 1 x DP, and 1 x HDMI with independent display support

Three Intel®️ GbE LAN ports; support WoL, teaming and PXE

1 x External M.2 socket and 1 x SIM card socket

Product Website Link:https://www.nexcom.com/Products/industrial-computing-solutions/industrial-fanless-computer/core-i-performance/fanless-pc-fanless-computer-nise-3900e

Datasheet Link:https://www.nexcom.com/fildata/getpdf/46d0f1ec-44f5-403e-8314-ef26c003d614

Buy It Now Link:https://www.nexcom.com/Products/industrial-computing-solutions/industrial-fanless-computer/core-i-performance/fanless-pc-fanless-computer-nise-3900e

Topic Tags