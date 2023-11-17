NexAIoT Co. Ltd.: NISE 3900E
November 17, 2023
Product Description:
Integrated with 8th/9th generation Intel®️ Core™️ i7/i5/i3 processors, NISE 3900 series is the fanless PC designed for industrial applications which demand high CPU and graphics performance. NISE 3900 series supports up to 16G DDR4 memory and have several options on storage devices like M.2, HDD or SSD. NISE 3900 series supports wide range of DC input from +9V to 30V DC input, and can be operated in an extended operating temperature range between -5 to 55 Celsius degree. For extended module availability, NISE 3900 series also designed one internal mini-PCIe sockets to support IoT wireless connectivity applications (support optional Wi-Fi, 3.5G, 4G LTE modules).
Highlights:
- Support 8th/9th generation Intel®️ Core™️ i7/i5/i3 LGA socket type embedded processor
- Intel®️ Q370 PCH
- Support 1 x 2.5" SATA HDD
- 1 x DVI-D, 1 x DP, and 1 x HDMI with independent display support
- Three Intel®️ GbE LAN ports; support WoL, teaming and PXE
- 1 x External M.2 socket and 1 x SIM card socket
Product Website Link:https://www.nexcom.com/Products/industrial-computing-solutions/industrial-fanless-computer/core-i-performance/fanless-pc-fanless-computer-nise-3900e
Datasheet Link:https://www.nexcom.com/fildata/getpdf/46d0f1ec-44f5-403e-8314-ef26c003d614
Buy It Now Link:https://www.nexcom.com/Products/industrial-computing-solutions/industrial-fanless-computer/core-i-performance/fanless-pc-fanless-computer-nise-3900e