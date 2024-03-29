Road to embedded world: Synaptics is Ready to Take You on an AI Journey

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: Synaptics

Embedded Computing Design’s Road to Embedded World will highlight a host of embedded suppliers who will be showcasing their latest products and technologies at Embedded World, April 9th to 11th in Nuremberg, Germany. Embedded World is the largest global gathering of its kind. Check back regularly to see where the Road to Embedded World takes us.

During embedded world 2024, Synaptics will be located at Booth 4A-259 highlighting its suite of solutions to assist beginners through expert designers at various stages of their AI journey. Based on the AI-native IoT platform, Synaptics AstraTM, Synaptics’ brings AI-infused edge device design with scalable AI-native hardware, unified software, an adaptive AI framework, a partner-based ecosystem, and seamless and robust wireless connectivity.

ew ’24 will have Synaptics’ experts on hand as well as a three-hour technical training on AI deployment, leading panel discussions, and presenting multiple AI technical “how to” sessions. There will also be a special Forum talk on “Accelerating the Transformation to an AI-native IoT” by Vikram Gupta, Chief Product Officer, SVP and GM of the Processing Division at Synaptics.

Along with AI and edge compute, Synaptics’ wireless connectivity and automotive solutions will be demonstrated at its booth, including:

AI-native compute

New family of multi-modal IoT processors, software, and eval systems

AI-accelerated vision and audio applications from ultra-low-power to high-performance

Video-based object detection, segmentation, pose estimation

Audio processing, noise cancellation

Enterprise conferencing

Smart signage

Wireless connectivity

New Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, and Thread solutions

Matter connectivity on SYN4382 (Triple Combo 2) with streaming video

Real-time simultaneous dual-band (RSDB) operation

Automotive

High-performance, high-contrast displays based on Synaptics SmartBridgeTM SB7900 processor

In-cabin wireless connectivity

For more information, visit synaptics.com/company/events/embedded-world.

Note from Synaptics: To celebrate the official launch of Astra, Synaptics is hosting a special invitation-only evening event on Tuesday, April 9th; for tickets or to book appointments at our booth (#4A-259), email [email protected] or contact your local sales representative at [email protected].