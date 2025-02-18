The Road to embedded world: Connect Tech is Innovating Edge AI

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: Connect Tech embedded world 2025 will welcome Connect Tech (Booth 3-260), an NVIDIA Elite Partner, as it showcases its diverse portfolio of solutions delivering efficient and high performing AI at the edge.

Connect Tech will highlight the integration of generative AI models and RAG techniques on Anvil for NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, how Agentic AI applications can help solve real-world smart city problems, its ROS2 and NVIDIA Isaac ROS optimization services for high-performance robotics development, and TIER IV’s Sensor Fusion Development Kit, which combines HDR cameras, 3D LiDARs, and industrial-grade computing for comprehensive automotive sensing applications.

Carrier Boards:

On display will be the company’s extensive family of carrier boards and systems designed for NVIDIA Jetson modules utilized in edge AI and robotics applications. The rugged Rogue-RX is particularly designed for deployment in harsh environments with assurance for continued connectivity. Connect Tech’s Hadron GMSL carrier boards have an ultra-compact design, robust construction, and a wealth of features, including dual GMSL2 inputs.

The new COM-HPC Mini Carrier Board by Connect Tech makes its first appearance at Embedded World. The compact, high-performance computing solution supports the latest COM-HPC Mini standard, offering extensive connectivity and robust locking connectors. The board Improves efficiency, saves space, and accelerates project timelines.

Rugged Edge AI Solutions

Connect Tech’s high standard of quality has it designing to MIL-STD-810H, DO-160G for shock and vibration, and ingress protection up to IP68. One such design is the IP67 rated Anvil-RX, a high-powered edge system ideal for mission-critical applications supporting M12 and sealed PC connectors. It was honored with the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Best in Show in 2024.

The Sentry-X2, powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Industrial, is a MIL-SPEC-certified AI system built to meet the most stringent MIL standards.

Also powered by the Jetson AGX Orin Industrial, the SOSA aligned Graphite VPX is a 3U VPX single board computer designed for seamless interoperability and delivering complete IPMI support. The Graphite VPX was awarded Best in Show at embedded world 2024.

Exhibitor Forum: NVIDIA Isaac ROS Ready, Accelerating AI-Enabled Robotics with Connect Tech

To learn more about the Connect Tech’s latest ROS2 and NVIDIA Isaac ROS optimization service, join Doruk Sönmez, AI Solution Architect at Connect Tech, as he presents the embedded world Exhibitor’s Forum on March 12 at 15:30 in Hall 3, Stand 611. The discourse will showcase the power of AI at the edge while combining essential frameworks and highlighting the unique challenges when trying to deploy AI applications at scale.

To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en

For more information, visit connecttech.com.