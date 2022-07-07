Training The Next-Generation of Engineers

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, special guest Dr. Jason Mars, associate professor of computer science at the University of Michigan joins ECD associate editor Tiera Oliver to explore how the next generation of engineers is being educated.

Then, Tiera branches into the intersection of technology and agriculture with an inside look at how John Deere utilized hardware from NVIDIA for their fully autonomous tractors.

But first, Brandon and Rich are recapping a few of their personal highlights from the biggest global event in the embedded space, embedded world 2022.