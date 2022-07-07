Embedded Computing Design

Training The Next-Generation of Engineers

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

July 07, 2022

Training The Next-Generation of Engineers

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, special guest Dr. Jason Mars, associate professor of computer science at the University of Michigan joins ECD associate editor Tiera Oliver to explore how the next generation of engineers is being educated.

 

 

Then, Tiera branches into the intersection of technology and agriculture with an inside look at how John Deere utilized hardware from NVIDIA for their fully autonomous tractors.

But first, Brandon and Rich are recapping a few of their personal highlights from the biggest global event in the embedded space, embedded world 2022.

Subscribe

More from Embedded Computing

Categories
AI & Machine Learning
Automotive - ADAS & Autonomous Drive
Analog & Power
Renesas Partners with Tata to Accelerate Progress in Advanced Electronics for India and Emerging Markets

July 5, 2022

MORE
Automotive
NNG Goes Live with New EV-First Navigation Solution

July 7, 2022

MORE
Networking & 5G
Texas Instruments New Bluetooth LE Wireless MCUs Make High-Quality RF and Power Performance More Affordable

July 1, 2022

MORE
Processing
Embedded Executive: John Costello, Corporate VP, Government Affairs, Microchip

July 6, 2022

MORE