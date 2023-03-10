Best in Show Nominee: onsemi's AR0822

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

onsemi’s AR0822 is an innovative image sensor that produces extraordinarily high-quality 4K video at 60 frames-per-second. It’s designed specifically to offer high performance in applications with challenging lighting conditions such as consumer/commercial security cameras, robotics, and industrial machine vision.

The ultra-low-power AR0822 is an 8-megapixel, stacked, 1/1.8−inch back side illuminated CMOS digital image sensor based upon a 2.0µmpixel. The sensor is capable of up to 120 dB dynamic range to cover harsh lighting with built-in intelligent linearization. This mitigates the effects of LED flicker due to using multiple images as well as eliminating any effects of motion blur from multi-image HDR.

In addition to its ability to achieve high performance 4K video in difficult lighting through integrated 120 dB, the sensor uses proprietary pixel technology to achieve superior performance in near-infrared spectrum. Many cameras using infrared lighting in very dark conditions and high-performance near-infrared (NIR) response allows for longer range and lower power IR imaging. Finally, the sensor has a unique capability called “Wake-on-Motion” by which the sensor can intelligently detect motion and awake the system by itself. Existing systems use both sensor and processor to detect motion and this integrated feature can reduce power or increase battery life substantially.

For more information, visit https://www.onsemi.com/products/sensors/image-sensors/ar0822.