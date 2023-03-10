Best in Show Nominee: WiseChip Semiconductor's Direct Viewing Miniature Near-Eye System

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

The direct viewing miniature near-eye system intelligent mini OLEDs combines a lens with a patented module design. The simple structure and low assembly cost enable rapid development of near-eye display devices for terminal manufacturers.

Using high-efficiency OLED materials and components, the system achieves low power consumption with high brightness and displays high contrast and comfortable observation, making Information clear even in backlight by showing simple data and strings. In addition, the OLEDs have power saving, its optomechanics system uses a 70mAh lithium battery, and using display time is up to 20 hours.

For more information, visitt WiseChip.