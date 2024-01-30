Marquee Semiconductor Brings in New Strategic Advisor, Gideon Intrater

By Ken Briodagh Senior Technology Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

In these changing and evolving times in embedded computing, with the growth of AI and other tech, not to mention the supply chain struggles in semiconductors over the last few years, good strategic advice can be worth its weight in gold.

Seeing that value and need, Marquee Semiconductor has brought a new strategic advisor onboard, according to a recent release. Gideon Intrater brings more than 30 years of business and technical experience to the design services provider, the release said.

“We’re delighted to be able to benefit from Gideon’s expertise as we continue to grow our global footprint as a leading provider of design services for complex mixed-signal SoCs,” said Purna Mohanty, CEO, Marquee Semiconductor. “Gideon has a proven track record with companies across the semiconductor value chain, including design services companies. His experience with both established companies and startups, as well as his system-level understanding, will be valuable assets to the company.”

The Milpitas, CA-based Marquee is best known for its spec-to-silicon design services, specializing in high-speed connectivity, chiplets, and AI/ML accelerators, and the company said it’s looking to expand its global presence and offer more value to attract new customers. That’s all part of the reason for adding Intrater to the strategic process. His extensive experience in semiconductors, intellectual property, and embedded systems reportedly will be brought to bear to strengthen Marquee's position as a solutions provider and it coincides with the company’s recent expansion of its global presence, and the achievement of ISO 9001 certification for its India R&D center.

“I am impressed with Marquee’s unique expertise and advanced design services capabilities for cutting-edge devices. As we enter a new era where AI and machine learning are drivers of the next wave of semiconductors, Marquee can help companies accelerate their development cycle,” said Intrater. “I am particularly excited about the unique service offering the company is preparing to roll out, designed to increase customer transparency and speed time to market for complex SoCs.”

Intrater already serves as a strategic advisor to several public and private companies. Until recently, he was a VP of Strategy and Technology at Renesas through its acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor. Before joining Dialog, he served as CTO of Adesto. He previously served on the advisory boards of Think Silicon (acquired by Applied Materials in 2020), Centipede Semi and Sansa Security (acquired by ARM in 2015). Before that, he was VP of Marketing at MIPS Technologies until the company was sold in 2013. Prior to MIPS, Intrater was VP of Architecture for Symwave, a privately held supplier of high-performance analog/mixed signal semiconductor solutions for consumer devices. He holds over 40 issued patents.