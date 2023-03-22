Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Ashok Lahiri, Company Advisor & Co-Founder, Enovix

By Rich Nass

March 22, 2023

Embedded Executive: Ashok Lahiri, Company Advisor & Co-Founder, Enovix

Enovix is a battery company that designs, manufactures, and sells batteries with a three-dimensional cell architecture that increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. The targets for these cells could be any type of mobile device.

Ashok Lahiri, Enovix’s Advisor and Co-Founder, gave me great information on why the technology works so well and where it can be used most appropriately. Check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast to learn more.

 
Categories
Analog & Power - Batteries & Power Supplies
Analog & Power
