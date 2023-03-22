Embedded Executive: Ashok Lahiri, Company Advisor & Co-Founder, Enovix

By Rich Nass

Enovix is a battery company that designs, manufactures, and sells batteries with a three-dimensional cell architecture that increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. The targets for these cells could be any type of mobile device.

Ashok Lahiri, Enovix’s Advisor and Co-Founder, gave me great information on why the technology works so well and where it can be used most appropriately. Check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast to learn more.