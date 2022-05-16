Nexperia Launches New Portfolio of Application Specific MOSFETs (ASFETs) for Automotive Airbags

Nexperia has launched a new portfolio of application specific MOSFETs (ASFETs) for automobile airbag applications, headlining with the release of the BUK9M20-60EL single N-channel 60 V, 13 mOhm logic level MOSFET in LFPAK33 packaging.

ASFETs are MOSFETs that have been specifically designed and optimized for use in one application. This portfolio is the latest addition to a range of other ASFETs which Nexperia’s provides for battery isolation, motor control, hot-swap, and Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) applications.



The BUK9M20-60EL uses Nexperia’s new enhanced safe operating area (SOA) technology which has been tailored to provide transient linear mode performance, a key performance metric in airbag applications. The BUK9M20-60EL achieves this performance in new LFPAK33 packaging which uses 84% less board space when compared to older DPAK packaging, while still maintaining robustness.



“Other similar products use older DPAK packaging and are typically based on DMOS and first-generation trench technologies which are being gradually retired by many silicon manufacturers,” according to Norman Stapelberg, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Nexperia. “This portfolio of ASFETs uses a combination of the latest silicon trench technology and LFPAK packaging, allowing it to meet the most recent reliability standards. Using the latest manufacturing and packaging technologies makes the supply chain more sustainable and empowers Nexperia to increase capacity to meet the demands of a growing market for these products.”



