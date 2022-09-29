RIGOL Releases its DP2000 Bench Top Power Supply
September 29, 2022
The DP2000 provides higher output speed with low current measurements.
Portland, OR. RIGOL Technologies released its, the DP2000, a benchtop power supply with three secluded channels and a programmable linear DC power supplies. Each channel comes with automatic internal series and parallel connections with an auto range 1 mA resolution and 10 mA range making it ideal for wearables and edge devices.
The DP2000 produces high resolution for determining low-range currents to 1 µA on a 4.3” touch screen. Also included is a sampling mode, an arbitrary output mode with a 1 ms dwell time, and low output noise and ripple < 350 µVrms.
The arbitrary mode is comprised of up to 512 arbitrary points with dwell time down to 1 millisecond and the capability to edit waveforms (sine waves, square waves, ramps, pulses, or stair step functions).
According to RIGOL, the DP2000’s features:
- 3 channels (rated for 32V/3A, 32V/3A and 6V/5A)
- Total power of 222 Watts
- Front and rear output terminals
- 2 or 4-wire remote sensing
- Over current and over temperature protection.
- Connection options (LAN, USB, RS232, GBIP (option) and digital I/O)
