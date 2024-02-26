TI Introduces New Power Conversion Portfolios to Support Low-Cost Power Density

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

DALLAS -- Texas Instruments (TI) introduced two new power conversion device portfolios to help engineers achieve more power in smaller spaces, and provide high power density at a low cost.

TI’s new 100V integrated gallium nitride (GaN) power stages feature thermally enhanced dual-side cooled package technology designed to simplify thermal designs and achieve the high power density in mid-voltage applications at more than 1.5kW/in3. TI’s new 1.5W isolated DC/DC modules with integrated transformers are small and power-dense, designed to help engineers shrink the isolated bias power supply size in automotive and industrial systems by over 89%.

TI’s new 100V GaN power stages, LMG2100R044 and LMG3100R017, are constructed to help designers increase power density and efficiency. Further, the solutions are designed to reduce power-supply solution size for mid-voltage applications by more than 40% and achieve power density of over 1.5kW/in3, enabled by GaN technology’s higher switching frequencies.

Per the company, the new portfolio also reduces switching power losses by 50% compared to silicon-based solutions, while achieving 98% or higher system efficiency given the lower output capacitance and lower gate-drive losses. In a solar inverter system, for example, higher density and efficiency enables the same panel to store and produce more power while decreasing the size of the overall microinverter system.

A key enabler of the thermal performance in the 100V GaN portfolio is TI’s thermally enhanced dual-side cooled package. This technology enables more efficient heat removal from both sides of the device and offers improved thermal resistance compared to competing integrated GaN devices.

TI’s new 1.5W isolated DC/DC modules are designed to deliver high output power and isolation capability (3kV) for automotive and industrial systems in a 4mm-by5mm very thin small outline no-lead (VSON) package. With TI’s UCC33420-Q1 and UCC33420, designers can also meet electromagnetic interference (EMI) requirements, such as Comité International Spécial des Perturbations Radioélectriques (CISPR) 32 and 25, with fewer components and a simple filter design.

The new modules use TI’s next-generation integrated transformer technology, which is constructed to eliminate the need for an external transformer in a bias supply design. The technology allows engineers to shrink solution size by more than 89% and reduce height by up to 75%, while cutting bill of materials by half compared to discrete solutions.

The automotive-qualified solution in this small package helps designers reduce the footprint, weight, and height of their bias supply solution for electric vehicle systems such as battery management systems. For space-constrained industrial power delivery in data centers, the new module enables designers to minimize printed circuit board area.

Devices from both portfolios will be on display at this year’s Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC), Feb. 25-29 in Long Beach, California.