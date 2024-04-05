e-peas Showcases Complete Solutions for Battery Less Design with Industry-Leading Ecosystem Partners at embedded world

News

Image Credit: e-peas Energy harvesting PMICs prove a sustainable alternative to primary-battery power across many connected applications.

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, April 4, 2024 – e-peas, a leader in energy harvesting power management technology, invites engineers to its booth at Embedded World 2024 to see just how easy it is to use e-peas PMICs to power wirelessly connected designs using harvested ambient energy. With complete ecosystem solutions for efficient power conversion, storage, and delivery using ambient light, thermal, or RF energy, e-peas and its partners provide a single point of contact for designers looking to move towards a greener IoT with a smaller PCB footprint, downsized storage element, and maintenance-free operation.

This year, e-peas will be celebrating its collaboration with several industry-leading partners in the fields of wireless Systems-on-Chip (SoCs), energy harvesting sources, and energy storage elements. Championing the shift from disposable batteries to sustainable energy, these efforts will be demonstrated with real-world design examples from five key application areas that have shown proven sustainability improvements by using e-peas technology: asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, PC peripherals, IoT sensors, and remote control units.

Strong relationships with several established wireless SoC vendors also position e-peas as an ideal partner for building batteryless designs that support Bluetooth LE, ULP Wi-Fi, sub-GHz and proprietary protocols, Matter, and more. This confidence in e-peas’ ability to convert ambient energy into a primary power source for real-world designs is highlighted by the presence of e-peas devices on the latest evaluation boards from these companies. These EVKs will also be displayed on e-peas’ booth.

Bruno Damien, Ecosystem & Partners Marketing Manager at e-peas, stated: “e-peas has optimised its PMICs for best performance when used with industry-leading wireless SoCs and other parts of the energy harvesting ecosystem. Partnering with true experts in every aspect of the design means that we can focus on creating the best PMICs to suit specific application requirements so that engineers don’t need to compromise on efficiency. And now we have the end products to prove that this technology works.”

e-peas is ready to deliver its devices for the mass market and looks forward to working with innovators in emerging technologies across many application areas. A new round of funding solidifies investor confidence in e-peas’ mission to create an energy-autonomous IoT, so see the complete design journey from PMIC to end product at booth 4A-301 at the Embedded World Exhibition & Conference on 9-11 April at Nuremburg Messe, Germany.

About e-peas: e-peas is at the cutting edge of energy-harvesting solutions and low-power microcontrollers, striving for a sustainable, battery-free future. Its commitment to efficiency and broad market applicability positions e-peas as a key player in advancing the trends towards AI, IoT, and edge computing.

For more information, visit e-peas.com/.