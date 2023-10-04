Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: What Is STMicroelectronics Doing About Sustainability?

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

October 04, 2023

Embedded Executive: What Is STMicroelectronics Doing About Sustainability?

Sustainability continues to be a topic of interest. First, what does sustainability actually mean? Second, what are some of the industry giants doing about it?
 

In our space, STMicroelectronics would be one of those giants, so I spoke to Mahesh Chowdhary, an STMicroelectronics Fellow and the Senior Director of MEMS Software Solutions, about what’s happening at his company in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
Subscribe

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
Analog & Power - Energy Harvesting & Renewables
Industrial - Smart Energy & Utilities
Analog & Power
Embedded Executive: What Is STMicroelectronics Doing About Sustainability?

October 4, 2023

MORE
AI & Machine Learning
Embedded Executive: Get Your AI Platform Out the Door, SparkCognition

September 27, 2023

MORE
Storage
KIOXIA Sampling New e-MMC Ver. 5.1-Compliant Devices

September 29, 2023

MORE
Open Source
Image Credit: SignatureIP
RISC-V Environment and CHI Interconnect for AI and ML Applications

October 4, 2023

MORE