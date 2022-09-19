Telink & Nowi Release Energy Harvesting Wireless Connectivity Module for Batteryless Applications

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by Telink & Nowi

Telink Energy Harvesting Wireless Connectivity Module powered by Nowi

AMSTERDAM--Telink and Nowi collaborated on the low-power wireless TLSR8273-M-EH, an Energy Autonomous Wireless Connectivity Module. The module leverages Telink’s multi-protocol connectivity SoC with Nowi’s energy harvesting PMIC. The TLSR8273-M-EH is ideal for industry partners looking for autonomous energy and power management in one platform.

The TLSR8273-M-EH reduces the bill of material (BOM), size, and supply chain complexities while making advances toward a more user and earth friendly module. The module works with Telink’s SDK and is ideal for applications at the edge where batteries may not be a viable option.

For more information, visit nowi-energy.com.