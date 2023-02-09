Embedded Computing Design

Flex Power Modules released its PKB5213D eighth brick DC-DC including a wide 18-60 V input range to include 24 V and 48 V nominal inputs, and a fully regulated 12 V output rated at 20 A/240 W. The modules are certified to IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 with an isolation of 2250 VDC input to output.

Thermally regulated, the PKB5213D provides 94.6% efficacy at 24 V input and 50% load, and includes MTBF figure of 10.6 million hours at 40°C, according to Telcordia SR-332. The hot-spot managing temperature is 125°C and has an optional baseplate for conduction cooling.

The PKB5213D is secured with an input under-voltage lockout, output over-voltage, short circuit, current limit, and over-temperature protection. David Xie, Director R&D and Product Management Shanghai of Flex Power Modules says, “The PKB5213D our series of eighth brick DC/DCs with its wider input range down to 18 V, is now covering an even wider variety of applications.”

Further information can be found at flexpowermodules.com.

