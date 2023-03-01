Getting Started: An Introduction to Inductor Specifications

Whitepaper

Learn the key performance ratings you will need to understand and analyze when specifying RF and Power Inductors into your designs.

There is more to selecting an inductor than the nominal inductance value. To ensure the inductor will perform as needed in a specific application, due consideration must be given to inductance tolerance, current ratings, DCR, maximum operating temperature and efficiency at specific operating conditions. Even the inductance value needs careful consideration, as inductance itself is dependent on frequency, temperature, and current.