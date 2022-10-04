Littelfuse Released its eFuse Protection ICs Series

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Littelfuse

The new eFuse Protection ICs Series features protection, sensing, and control features in a single chip.

CHICAGO. Littelfuse, Inc. released the eFuse Protection ICs product line providing a power input range from 3.3V to 28V and four circuit security components with low energy consumption. Integrated into the eFuse Protection IC is a current timer and protection against overvoltage, overcurrent, short circuit, inrush current, reverse current, and overtemperature issues with real-time diagnostics.

“The eFuse Protection ICs provide today’s electronics designers with significant flexibility by integrating robust circuit protection, sensing, and control in a single chip,” said Bernie Hsieh, Assistant Product Manager of the Protection Semiconductor Business team at Littelfuse.

The eFuse Protection IC minimizes PC board space as well as speed up design and lower production time by utilizing a hot-swap controller + MOSFET.

Littelfuse designed its eFuse Protection ICs for a use in an array of data communications interfaces and consumer electronics including:

Bluetooth headsets

Wearable devices

Tablet PCs

Charging cables

Battery devices

Adapter-powered devices

NetworkingPCs / notebooks

Datacom power systems

Fan power controlsHDD and SSD storage drives

Industry 12V/24 power input/output

According to Littelfuse, the eFuse Protection ICs are available in the following varieties:

LS0504EVT233 – 5V, 4A, overvoltage, overcurrent protection, SOT23-3 package

LS0505EVD22 – 5V, 5A, overvoltage, overcurrent protection, DFN2x2 package

LS1205ExD33 – 18V, 5A, programmable current limit, output voltage clamp, DFN3x3 package

LS2406ERQ23 – 28V, 6A, true reverse blocking, fast role swap, QFN2.5x3.2 package

For more information, visit littelfuse.com.