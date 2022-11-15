Pasternack Expands Line of Programmable Attenuators

Press Release

Pasternack Provided the Picture New Attenuators Offer Broadband RF, Microwave, and mmWave Coverage

IRVINE, Calif. Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has released a new series of programmable attenuators designed to meet the needs of electronic warfare, test and measurement, and electronic countermeasures applications.

Pasternack’s new programmable attenuators offer flexibility and programmability by producing different values of RF signal attenuation on demand. These high-performance attenuators provide +/- 0.7 dB attenuation accuracy and a switching speed of 0.35 microseconds.

The comprehensive selection of programmable attenuators comes in TTL, USB or relay-controlled options, and they include SMA, N-Type and 2.92 mm female connector options.

Pasternack’s attenuators feature wide coverage with broadband RF, microwave and mmWave frequencies ranging from DC to 40 GHz. Their attenuation ranges from 31 dB to 95 dB with 0.5 dB and 1 dB step sizes.

Additionally, these programmable attenuators are designed with compact and rugged military-grade coaxial packages and an operational temperature range from -40 degrees to +85 degrees Celsius.

“Pasternack’s innovative lineup of broadband programmable attenuators offers designers flexibility with TTL, USB, or relay-controlled capabilities. The comprehensive selection of attenuation ranges and step sizes in addition to wide coverage, precise dB accuracy and high switching speeds make these attenuators ideal for test and measurement applications,” said Tim Galla, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack’s new programmable attenuators are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For inquiries, contact Pasternack at +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry’s largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave, and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with a broad inventory available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. It is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.