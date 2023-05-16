Empower Semiconductor Ships Its Latest 3.3 V IVRs

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Empower Semiconductor, a supplier of integrated voltage regulators (IVRs), has commenced production and customer shipments of its quad-output step-down converters that combine what it claims is the industry’s highest power density and fastest transient response. The EP71xx series of power management ICs takes advantage of the company’s high-speed power architectures to eliminate all external components and deliver a compact, high performance solution.

The family initially offers eight different products in single- to quad-output channel configurations and various power levels per output, suiting it to power a wide variety of FPGAs, DSPs, and multi-power domain architectures. Applications that fit this bill include data centers, telecommunications, home and factory automation, and ferromagnetic-sensitive medical applications.

The EP71xx series delivers 12 A of continuous current in a package that measures 5 x 7 x 0.7 mm and requires no external components. It operates from a standard 3.3 V input power rail and provides a single to quad output channel. The low height allows them to be placed on either side of the PCB and close to the load for maximum performance.

An I2C interface allows for dynamic device configuration that can be saved in its non-volatile memory for I2C free power up operations. Controlled power up and power down is achieved via an on-board sequencer that sets full timing and slew rates on all rails. A full suite of telemetry functionality reporting voltage, current, and die temperature complements an array of protection features by providing remote diagnostic capabilities.