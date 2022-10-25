Harwin Emphasizes Interconnect Ingenuity at Electronica 2022

Press Release

Image Provided by Harwin Stand A2.335, November 15th-18th, Munich

Portsmouth, UK, 21 October 2022 – Harwin will be using this year’s Electronica as a platform to highlight its latest engineering innovations. Among the game-changing products on display at the company’s stand (A2.335) will be:

The height extended Datamate J-Tek connectors. Providing a 17.15mm board-to-board connection height, more than twice that of a standard J-Tek, these new models prove very effective in situations needing a greater air gap between PCBs. As a result, large components can be accommodated into the hardware, thermal management may be augmented or galvanic isolation increased.

Harwin’s entire portfolio of high-power Kona connectors will also be part of Harwin’s Electronica showcase, following the introduction of further variants to strengthen this range. Complementing the original versions, the additional variants are helping expand the breadth of applications for which these 3kV-rated interconnect components can be used – including scenarios where cable-to-cable connections are called for.

During this year’s event, the Harwin executive team will be announcing an exciting new direction in which the company is moving – with better product positioning helping to enhance its offering to the market. Harwin will also introduce the next generation of compact and lightweight high-reliability connectors with combined data and power delivery capabilities.

About Harwin

For over 70 years, Harwin has been supplying engineers with the connectors they need to meet the most demanding specifications. Harwin’s innovative interconnect portfolio of high-reliability products are designed for; ultra-high-performance applications in the harshest operating environments or within the tightest of spaces.

Today, Harwin products are found in a wide range of markets globally. These include space, avionics, defence, robotics, oil/gas, healthcare, and motorsport, plus industrial drives, factory automation systems, unmanned vehicles, smart agriculture, electric vehicle battery management, and more.

Engineered and manufactured at Harwin’s production facility in Portsmouth, England; Gecko, Datamate, Mix-Tek, M300, Archer Kontrol industrial connectors, and the 60A-rated high-current Kona product lines are all fully quality-assured and complimented by EMI/RFI shielding cans, and a comprehensive range of board level hardware including spacers, spring contacts, cable clips, and jumper links.

Available from an extensive network of leading global distributors, plus specialist local partners, and supported by Harwin’s own worldwide aftersales team. Combined, this gives customers access to comprehensive stock and support whenever and wherever they need it.

For more information:

Website: www.harwin.com

Twitter: @Harwin

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/harwin/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/HarwinGroup