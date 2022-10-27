Infineon's 950 V CoolMOS™ PFD7 family is Ready for Lighting and Industrial SMPS Applications

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Infineon

Munich, Germany. Infineon Technologies has set a new benchmark in 950 V superjunction (SJ) technology with its CoolMOS PFD7 high-voltage MOSFET family including an embedded body diode for ultra-low reverse recovery charge (Q rr ) and reduced switching losses (E OSS , Q OSS , and Q g ) for better efficacy in hard- and soft-switching applications, with the effect of up to 4°K lower MOSFET temperature than previous technology.

Infineon’s CoolMOS PFD7 high-voltage MOSFET family enhances light- and full-load PFC proficiency by more than 0.2% coordinating implementation with respects to LLC efficiency for a cleaner environment.

The CoolMOS has a gate-source threshold voltage (V (GS),th ) of 3 V and smallest V (GS) ,th variation of ±0.5 V with up to 55% (V (GS),th ) of 3 V and smallest V (GS) ,th variation of ±0.5 V with lower on resistance (R DS(on) ) components in several SMD and THD packages, like 450 mΩ in DPAK or 60 mΩ in TO247.

The Infineon CoolMOS PFD7 high-voltage MOSFET family is suitable for lighting systems and SMPS applications.

