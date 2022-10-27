Embedded Computing Design

Infineon's 950 V CoolMOS™ PFD7 family is Ready for Lighting and Industrial SMPS Applications

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 27, 2022

News

Infineon's 950 V CoolMOS™ PFD7 family is Ready for Lighting and Industrial SMPS Applications
Image Provided by Infineon

Munich, Germany. Infineon Technologies has set a new benchmark in 950 V superjunction (SJ) technology with its CoolMOS PFD7 high-voltage MOSFET family including an embedded body diode for ultra-low reverse recovery charge (Q rr) and reduced switching losses (E OSS, Q OSS, and Q g) for better efficacy in hard- and soft-switching applications, with the effect of up to 4°K lower MOSFET temperature than previous technology.

Infineon’s CoolMOS PFD7 high-voltage MOSFET family enhances light- and full-load PFC proficiency by more than 0.2% coordinating implementation with respects to LLC efficiency for a cleaner environment.

The CoolMOS has a gate-source threshold voltage (V (GS),th) of 3 V and smallest V (GS),th variation of ±0.5 V with up to 55% (V (GS),th) of 3 V and smallest V (GS),th variation of ±0.5 V with lower on resistance (R DS(on)) components in several SMD and THD packages, like 450 mΩ in DPAK or 60 mΩ in TO247.

The Infineon CoolMOS PFD7 high-voltage MOSFET family is suitable for lighting systems and SMPS applications.

For more information, visit infineon.com.

 

