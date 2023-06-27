Embedded Computing Design

Renesas Collaborates with Altium on PCB Design Acceleration

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 27, 2023

News

Image Credit: Altium

Tokyo, Japan. Renesas Electronics has standardized development of all printed-circuit board (PCB) designs on the Altium 365 cloud-based software. The platform assists in collaboration between all stakeholders providing IP security and revision control simultaneously. “Chris Allexandre, Senior Vice President, CSMO and Head of the Global Sales and Marketing Unit at Renesas said, “The ECAD tool migration is an important step in our journey, and we look forward to continuing collaboration and to strengthening our partnership with Altium.”

For more information, visit renesas.com

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

