Renesas Collaborates with Altium on PCB Design Acceleration
June 27, 2023
News
Tokyo, Japan. Renesas Electronics has standardized development of all printed-circuit board (PCB) designs on the Altium 365 cloud-based software. The platform assists in collaboration between all stakeholders providing IP security and revision control simultaneously. “Chris Allexandre, Senior Vice President, CSMO and Head of the Global Sales and Marketing Unit at Renesas said, “The ECAD tool migration is an important step in our journey, and we look forward to continuing collaboration and to strengthening our partnership with Altium.”
