Rectify Auto Applications with Vishay

By Chad Cox

June 26, 2023

Image Credit: Vishay

Malvern, Pennsylvania. Delivering an impressive high current rating of up to 5A, Vishay is now incorporating four new 200 V FRED Pt ultrafast rectifiers within the DFN3820A package. The series includes the 1 A VS-1EAH02xM3, 2 A VS-2EAH02xM3, 3 A VS-3EAH02xM3, and 5 A VS-5EAH02xM3, and individually available in Vishay Automotive Grade, AEC-Q101 qualified versions.

Vishay inaugurated the DFN3820A highlighting a minute footprint of 3.8 mm by 2.0 mm with a height of just 0.88 mm. The design aids semiconductors in maximizing PCB space. Advanced thermal performance is created by a copper mass design and an advanced die placement technology delivering higher current ratings for applications.

When juxtaposed with the SMP (DO-220AA) package and form factor, the four new solutions support a 12 % lower profile surpassing twice the current rating and offer an equal or additional current than larger devices in general SMB (DO-214AA) and SMC (DO-214AB) packages, as well as the eSMP series SlimSMA (DO-221AC), SlimSMAW (DO-221AD), and SMPC (TO-2778A).

The rectifiers deliver reverse leakage current down to 1 μA with operating temperatures running between -55 °C to +175 °C. Efficiency is boosted with low forward voltage drop down to 0.71 V. Wettable flanks of the DFN3820A package enables automatic optical inspection (AOI) which eliminates the need for an X-ray inspection.

Highlights include MSL moisture sensitivity level of 1, per J-STD-020, LF maximum peak of 260 °C and are RoHS-compliant and halogen-free with its matte tin-plated leads meeting the JESD 201 class 2 whisker test.

Automotive applications include but are not limited to:

  • ECU
  • ADAS
  • Lidar
  • ABS
  • BMS
  • EV

For more information, visit vishay.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design

