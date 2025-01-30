Embedded Computing Design

Engineering AI: Expectations, Challenges, and Market Trends

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

January 30, 2025

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, Alex Iuorio, Avnet’s Senior Vice President of Global Supplier Development, delves into the findings of the 2025 Avnet Insights engineering survey. This year’s report focuses on Artificial Intelligence, examining what engineers expect from the market, the challenges they anticipate, and how AI is influencing product design.

Next, Rich sits down with Kumar Gala and Maureen Helm, both Distinguished Engineers with Analog Devices’ Software & Digital Platforms Group, to explore CodeFusion Studio. Built on Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code (VS Code), this integrated development environment (IDE) helps engineers start with an SoC and seamlessly design their systems.

But first, Rich and Ken discuss recent developments involving China, the U.S., and AI.

 
