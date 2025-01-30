Embedded Computing Design

EdgeCortix Inc.'s SAKURA-I AI Accelerator Demonstrates Radiation Resilience, Advancing AI-Driven Space Exploration

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

January 30, 2025

ImageCredit: EdgeCortix Inc.

Tokyo, Japan. EdgeCortix Inc. released information that its SAKURA-I AI Accelerator is capable for space exploration due to its enhanced radiation resiliency. To analyze EdgeCortix’s AI accelerator’s radiation resistance, NASA Electronic Parts and Packaging Program (NEPP) performed a two-stage test, involving exposure to proton and heavy ion radiation in space-like conditions.

The tests took place at Massachusetts General Hospital and Lawrence Berkeley National Labs. The final assessment was that EdgeCortix’s accelerator exhibits radiation tolerance capable of surviving the harsh environments of low Earth orbit, geosynchronous orbit, and the lunar surface.

“NASA’s testing confirms that high-performance, autonomous data processing during spaceflight is no longer just a possibility but a reality. EdgeCortix stands ready to deliver cutting-edge AI solutions that empower autonomous space applications today,” commented Sakyasingha Dasgupta, CEO and Founder of EdgeCortix.

According to test results, SAKURA-I suffered no negative events, with transitory radiation effects being at a considerably lower rate compared to other comparable products assessed.

The findings show that it is capable to deploy COTS edge AI accelerators in space for the next generation, paving the way for more complex, efficient, and cost-effective operations in space discovery.

Dasgupta added, “The radiation resilience demonstrated by SAKURA-I marks a significant milestone in the advancement of AI-driven space exploration. Processing billions of data points swiftly and accurately at the ultimate edge, space, without relying on Earth-based systems for analysis and decision-making was once considered out of reach.”

 Details on the proton and neutron test results can be found in the published papers below:

EdgeCortix SAKURA-I Machine-Learning, PCIe Accelerator SEE Heavy Ion Test Report: https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/20240015800

 EdgeCortix SAKURA-I Machine-Learning, PCIe Accelerator SEE Proton Test: https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/20240006221

For more information, visit edgecortix.com/en/ and nepp.nasa.gov/.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

AI & Machine Learning
