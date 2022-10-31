Embedded Computing Design

ROHM’s SerDes ICs for Automotive End-to-End Monitoring

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 31, 2022

News

Image Provided by ROHM Semiconductor

ROHM Semiconductor  introduced a full-HD compatible (1980 x 1080 pixels) SerDes ICs (serializer: BU18TL82-M; deserializer: BU18RL82-M) for multi-display user interfaces and the capacity to chain together multiple BU18RL82-M deserializers for input transmission over many paths, and to correctly monitor video streams transmitting end-to-end, by evaluating CRC values for safety in automotive designs.

“It is important to incorporate functional safety features since frozen video in electronic mirrors and tell-tale image failures in instrument clusters can lead to serious accidents,” says Stefan Drouzas, Senior Application Marketing Manager at ROHM.

ROHM Semiconductor has minimized the quantity of connectors and cables for simplified video transmission routes. Drouzas continues, “The arrival of more and more electronic innovations in automotive applications, such as mirrors or the use of LCDs in instrument clusters, have increased the number of panels installed per vehicle, resulting in more complex video transmission paths. As this entails higher system costs and greater risk of failure, the challenge was to simplify the video transmission pathways as much as possible.”

For more information, visit rohm.com.

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
Analog & Power - Power Semiconductors & Wireless Charging
Automotive
Automotive - IVI/Infotainment & Cluster
Automotive - Vehicle Networking & Connectivity
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Automotive
Honda CR-V - Peoria Illinois Commercial Photographer, Chris McGuire Photography
New Honda CR-V by-wire kit from Hexagon | AutonomouStuff Accelerates Autonomous R&D

October 27, 2022

MORE
IoT
Could Synaptics Obtaining Emza Visual Sense Provide the Impetus for ULP AI Processing at the Edge?

October 28, 2022

MORE
Open Source
Using FreeRTOS with the Raspberry Pi Pico: Part 2

October 31, 2022

MORE
Tech News Roundup
MORE