STMicroelectronics' Hot-Swap and Ideal-Diode Controller up to ASIL-D

Geneva, Switzerland. STMicroelectronics released its STPM801, the first automotive-qualified integrated hot-swap and ideal-diode controller for functional-safety applications. An external MOSFET is controlled by the ideal-diode managing the reduction of power while operating at normal capacity. In case of an anomaly, the MOSFET safeguards the reverse current transients.

To ensure uninterrupted energy to safety-critical systems, like ADAS, the ideal-diode controller circuit also provides power ORing to flip between main and backup power. The hot-swap controller operates a second external N-channel MOSFET to protect current through hot-swapping.

.According to STMicroelectronics, “a soft-start function controls the turn-on transient of this second MOSFET by charging a capacitor of known value connected to its gate at constant current to avoid high inrush currents.” The over-, under-voltage pins cut output power when input voltage is outside set parameters.

The STPM801 operates from a 4V-65V supply with 25µA quiescent current for maximum protection against electrical disruptions and diminished battery energy when power is off. Packaged in a 5mm x 5mm VFQFN-32 footprint, the STPM801 is ideal in zonal/body ECUs, ADAS ECUs, high-performance computing ECUs, infotainment ECUs, redundant power delivery systems, and dual-battery systems, and suitable for applications requiring up to Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) D according to ISO 26262.

