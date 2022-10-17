TDK Offers Robust Capacitors with Low Self-Inductance and High Design Flexibility

Press Release

Image Provided by TDK TKD Corporation (TSE:6762) presents the B3271*H* series, new EPCOS film capacitors for DC link applications that feature high energy and power density. The capacitors are rated for voltages from 500 V DC to 1600 V DC, offer capacitance values from 0.47 µF to 170 µF and are suitable for a maximum operating temperature of up to 105 °C. At a rated voltage and operating temperature of 70 °C, the typical life of the rugged, self-healing and RoHS-compliant capacitors is 95,000 hours.

The capacitors are available in lead spacings of 27.5, 37.5 and 52.5 mm, with both 2-pole and 4-pole versions. This results in more than 90 types, offering high design flexibility. For the selection of the suitable DC link capacitor, TDK offers the tool CLARA.

The low self-inductances of only 11.5 nH to 23 nH combined with the high ripple current capability make the new capacitors particularly well suited for SiC-based inverters operating at high switching frequencies. The series is qualified to IEC 61071, AEC-Q200 as well as UL 810 and enables use in typical industrial applications such as frequency converters, photovoltaic inverters, EV fast chargers and automotive applications such as onboard chargers and auxiliary and power inverters.

Main application areas

Frequency converter

Photovoltaic inverter

EV fast chargers

Onboard chargers

Auxiliary and power inverters

Main features and benefits

Voltages from 500 V DC to 1600 V DC

Capacitance values from 0.47 µF to 170 µF

Maximum operating temperature 105 °C

2-pole and 4-pole versions available

Low self-inductances of only 11.5 nH to 23 nH

High ripple current carrying capacity

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately “Attracting Tomorrow.” It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK‘s comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2022, TDK posted total sales of USD 15.6 billion and employed about 117,000 people worldwide.